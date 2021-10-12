Meek Mill Under Fire For Album Cover Art Depicting Explicit Images Of Black Women

Meek Mill is still basking in the success of his new album ‘Expensive Pain’ but it looks like the cover art for the project is causing him some backlash. As Meek’s tour bus made it’s way through different cities, fans began to point out the explicit abstract art that he wrapped the bus in.

If you take a close look at the cover art, the Black women are naked, showing abstract versions of their private parts.

The issue became magnified after a video of a man in Los Angeles went viral online. After seeing the bus pass through his neighborhood, the man created a video calling Meek Mill out and screaming “Is this what you want black women?”.

Meek recently revealed the artwork was created by Nina Chanel, a Black New York based artist who explores race, gender, pop culture and homophobia in her work. Nevertheless, critics of the piece are calling Meek out for disrespecting Black women.

“This is rapper Meek Mill’s album cover,” one Twitter user said. “When are Black people going to call out Black people for the injustices against Black people? The number one threat to Black women is Black men. The most disrespectful people towards Black women are Black men. WHERE ARE THE FEMINISTS?”

“It is a disgusting image…Meek Mill is not an ally of Black women,” another user Tweeted. “The degrading image of Black women you plastered on a bus is truly heartbreakingly disgusting…There are literally so many other depictions of Black women you could have used! It’s a shame.”

Despite the backlash, Meek’s album has been doing pretty well. ‘Expensive Pain’ debuted at no. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart the week, according to Billboard.

