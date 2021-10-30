Meek Mill Shares His Experience Flying On A Private Jet After Being Accused Of Smoking Weed (Video)

On Friday, Meek Mill shared a video where he was speaking with an aviation official that seemingly accused of him and his friends of smoking weed on the jet.

Posting on a video to his story, Meek captioned the video and stated, “He asked was we smoking weed on his plane…We just got on 20 seconds ago…Racist p-y slowed my whole day up???” He then continued and said, “I need to book a plane in NYC ASAP!! His energy from when we walked up I knew he [was] racist! Just look what company is the jet under[.]”

While speaking with the official, Meek was adamant that they didn’t have a chance to smoke weed because they had just boarded the jet. After the aviation attended, stated he was, “trying to fix this problem,” Meek responded that he wanted to get off of the plane, and he also said, “You acting real racist right now.”

A few people commented and stated, “Yea I would of deplaned I don’t trust no one flying me anywhere wafter this lol[.]” Someone else stated, “He was smoking before he got on the plane lmao & that’s none of his business.”

Someone else asked, “He prolly smell it how does that make him racist?”

Most recently, Meek Mill tweeted that he didn’t have the best record deal. He took to his Twitter account to let off a few thoughts about the coins he makes from his music. According to Meek, he has cashed in on absolutely nothing and plans to show fans the record deal that led him there.

“I haven’t get paid from music and I don’t know how much money labels make off me,” Meek tweeted. “I need lawyers asap!!!”

That initial tweeted was deleted, but it’s unclear whether Meek was referring to Atlantic or his deal under Maybach Music Group. It also remains blurry whether Meek was speaking on his music spanning his entire career or from his latest project. As you may already know, he recently dropped an album called ‘Expensive Pain.’

