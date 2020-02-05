Meek Mill caught casting shadow on Nicki Minaj's husband

%MINIFYHTML11b4d6fab0aa5951de9f42180c1e720d11% %MINIFYHTML11b4d6fab0aa5951de9f42180c1e720d12%

Instagram

The Dream Chasers star likes an Instagram post that visits Kenneth Petty just two weeks after the two men clashed during a shopping trip in West Hollywood.

Up News Info –

Oops! meek mill cast shadow on Nicki Minajhusband Kenneth Petty. The rapper from Dream Chasers liked an Instagram post mocking Kenneth. His photo was cropped and retouched in a store display among the mannequins in front of a "big sale with 40% discount" sign.

The photo was taken from Nicki's Instagram page. Originally she presented the rapper "Anaconda" and her twin sister in pink suits in Miami.

%MINIFYHTML11b4d6fab0aa5951de9f42180c1e720d13% %MINIFYHTML11b4d6fab0aa5951de9f42180c1e720d14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML11b4d6fab0aa5951de9f42180c1e720d15% %MINIFYHTML11b4d6fab0aa5951de9f42180c1e720d16%

Just two weeks ago, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj met and clashed during a shopping trip to West Hollywood. Meek Mill was accompanied by his entourage while Nicki was with Kenneth. Meek and Kenneth almost had a fist fight during the match.

In a video that went viral, Meek apparently wanted to talk to Nicki in private, but she refused. "There are 50 people outside. We're fine," he said before calling Meek a "b *** h." Meanwhile, her husband Kenneth told Meek: "He doesn't talk to you anymore. He can't talk to me one by one."

Sources connected with Meek said it was Nicki and Kenneth who approached him first. It is rumored that Meek just wanted to speak privately because Kenneth began to get loud and attracted public attention.

Another source said that Meek provoked the couple by giving them a dirty look. He allegedly provoked Nicki, which caused the rapper to confront him. That was when the discussion between the two parties began.

Nicki Minaj started dating Meek Mill in 2015. She was put in an awkward situation when he rejected her friend Drake. He broke up with Meek in 2017 and reconciled with Drake. However, the two friends fell again when Drake started being friendly with Meek in 2018.

Drake and Meek collaborated on a song for the new Meek album that was released in the same year as Nicki & # 39; s. In response, she ignored the duo in her song and rejected Drake at a Young Money meeting for her music video. She also joined forces with Kanye west to annoy Drake who is fighting with Kanye. The former etiquette partners finally stop following each other on social networks.

While Nicki Minaj is now married to Kenneth Petty, Meek Mill is currently waiting for a baby with his girlfriend Milano.