Whew! Meek Mill was on ten late Monday afternoon. The rapper took to his official Twitter account to let off a few thoughts about the coins he makes from his music. According to Meek, he has cashed in on absolutely nothing and plans to show fans the record deal that led him there.

“I haven’t get paid from music and I don’t know how much money labels make off me,” Meek tweeted. “I need lawyers asap!!!”

The post Meek Mill Alleges He Hasn’t Been Paid From Music, Says He Will Make Record Deal Public appeared first on The Shade Room.