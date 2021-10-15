Meek Mill Addresses The Criticism Surrounding His Album Cover & Talks About His Support For The Artist, Nina Chanel 

For the past few days, there has been outrage from some folks about the art that Meek Mill featured on the cover of his latest album, “Expensive Pain.” The album originally dropped earlier this month on October 1st. However, when the album’s artwork was used to cover an entire bus, there was some outrage that spread across social media.

During a recent interview with Speedy Morman for Complex News, Meek addressed the criticism and said, “Nina the sh**, I don’t think people really understand in the internet, in the social world we don’t really give f*** about the fake social world. She a black artist, she a black woman, she been expressing herself through art. When they make movies about racism, on the news when they don’t talk about little girls getting killed in our neighborhood, we don’t give a f*** that ya’ll not worrying about us or helping us. So don’t give a f*** when we doing something the way we do it.”

He also addressed the viral video of a white man who expressed his anger about the artwork on the bus and said, “What he say when George Floyd got killed? I know he was outraged about a bus and a painting that was on but, what did he say when he saw a white man choke out a black man for nine minutes? Did he make the same type of video, or did he just want to zero in on that?”

Meek said he does not think it’s appropriate to have naked women on buses, but that is something that could be changed. He proceeded to express his support for Nina Chanel and expressed that he is still learning about art but he respected Nina’s vision.

As we previously reported, one person that showed their support for Meek following the backlash was Sukihana. She said, “A Black woman’s body is beautiful. We can show it if we want.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

