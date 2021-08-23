MedX Announces Board Changes | Financial Post

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — MedX Health Corp. (“MedX” or the “Company”) ( MDX – TSXV), announces that at the Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders held on August 16, 2021, Rob von der Porten retired as a director, thus creating a vacancy on the Board. Mr. von der Porten had been not only Chairman of the Board, but also acting as Chief Executive Officer during the last fifteen-month period that MedX was conducting a search for a new CEO. Ken McKay has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. In addition, Sylvain Desjeans, recently promoted to President and CEO of MedX, has been appointed to the Board to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mr. von der Porten.

“The Board thanks Rob for his service and leadership during a period of over seven years, during which time the Company has developed into being a leading medical device and software company. During his tenure, MedX completed the development of its SIAscopy™ on DermSecureTM Telemedicine platform.” stated Mr. McKay

“I am proud to have worked with my MedX colleagues who are so committed to the development of the SIAscopy™ technology and the DermSecureTM Telemedicine platform,” said Mr. von der Porten. “It represents a significant leap forward for early detection of skin cancers as well as the assessment of other skin conditions with the addition of its high-definition camera. I am confident that the Company will leverage its technology across North America and internationally to achieve great commercial success” he continued.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy™ on DermSecure™ telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy™ technology. SIAscopy™ is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™ include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. Visit https://medxhealth.com.

