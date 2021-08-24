Medtronic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Medtronic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Medtronic (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Medtronic announced earnings per share of $1.41 on revenue of $7.99B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $7.87B.

Medtronic shares are up 9% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.95% from its 52 week high of $132.39 set on August 2. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 19.26% from the start of the year.

Medtronic follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Medtronic’s report follows an earnings beat by Pfizer on July 28, who reported EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $18.98B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9705 on revenue of $18.71B.

Novo Nordisk ADR had beat expectations on August 4 with second quarter EPS of $0.8379 on revenue of $5.26B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7823 on revenue of $5.16B.

