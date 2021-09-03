MedMen To Announce Year Ended and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on September 23, 2021

Article content

LOS ANGELES — MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, confirmed that it will release its financial results for the year ended and fourth quarter fiscal 2021 ended June 26, 2021, after market close on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Reece Fulgham, and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Bossidy, to discuss the results in further detail.