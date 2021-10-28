MedMen To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

Article content

LOS ANGELES — MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, confirmed that it will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2022 ended September 25, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Reece Fulgham, and Chief Revenue Officer, Tracy McCourt, to discuss the results in further detail.