Medicenna Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Providing Added Intellectual Property Protection for its MDNA11 Program Patent covers the use of IL-2 Superkines such as MDNA11 to treat a wide range of specified cancer types

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,117,943, titled “Superagonists and Antagonists of Interleukin-2.” The patent provides intellectual property (IP) protection for methods of treating a wide range of cancers specified in the claims with interleukin-2 (IL-2) variants such as MDNA11, which is Medicenna’s selective, long-acting and novel IL-2 super-agonist. The patent’s term extends into at least 2032, without accounting for any potential extensions. Read More