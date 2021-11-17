Medical Staff On The Scene At The Astroworld Festival Reveals They Treated 11 People Who Went Into Cardiac Arrest At The Same Time

Roommates, new details have emerged regarding the tragedy that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, which has currently claimed the lives of 10 people. Medical professionals on the scene revealed that they treated 11 people who attended Astroworld who all went into cardiac arrest at the same time due to their severe injuries.

A week after the horrific tragedy that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, new developments that happened on the scene have been confirmed by the medical staff that was hired for the event. ParaDocs, the medial company that was hired, explained in great detail about what the team of about 70 people did to save as many lives as they could.

Company CEO Alex Pollak stated that his medical staff was faced with an “impossible feat” of treating 11 people who all reportedly went into cardiac arrests at the same time. He further elaborated, saying that proper protocol prohibits his staff from entering into a situation where they might risk personal harm—however, due to the severity of the Astroworld incident, his staff continued to go back into the highly dangerous crowd to assist attendees.

Pollack said, “This is something I’ll have nightmares about for the rest of my life. The team is extremely broken up about it. Seeing so many young people getting CPR at one time, it’s just something no one should have to go through. Even though we’re medical professionals, we should be used it. You can’t get used to something like that.”

As we previously reported, over 100 lawsuits have been filed against Travis and popular concert promoter Live Nation—with more legal claims expected within the coming days.

One of the attendees injured, Niaara Goods, is not only suing Travis and Live Nation, but also Astroworld performer, Drake. “The deadly crowd surge and its aftermath unfolded right in front of Webster and Graham. Nonetheless, they continued their performance while medical personnel struggled to reach the numerous unconscious and injured concertgoers.” She is suing for $1 million for injuries she sustained.

