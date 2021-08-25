Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta reported on Wednesday a fall in May-July earnings, saying the market continued to recover but costs related to the supply chain and logistics grew.
Fiscal first-quarter operating profit fell 40% from a year earlier to 201 million Swedish crowns ($23.07 million).
($1=8.7109 Swedish crowns)
