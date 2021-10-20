MDT introduces blockchain oracle to accelerate DeFi adoption By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Measurable Data Token (MDT) has announced the launch of a blockchain-based oracle service, Measurable Finance (MeFi), which has been designed to connect traditional financial data markets to the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

In its primary showcase of utility, the project constructed a decentralized application (DApp) —accessible on both the and testnet blockchains — which enables DeFi participants to access stock trading data from some of the world’s largest financial marketplaces, including the Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange (NY and Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).