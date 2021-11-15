McLaren says reports of sale to Audi inaccurate, no change to ownership structure By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A McLaren 720S is assembled on the factory floor of the McLaren Automotive Production Centre Woking, Britain September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe



BERLIN (Reuters) – McLaren Automotive said on Monday that reports that the company was sold to Audi were inaccurate, following an article in autos publication Autocar earlier in the day stating that an acquisition deal had been reached.

“McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi. This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed,” a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not respond directly to a query as to whether discussions were ongoing with Audi.

“McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group,” they said.

Audi said to Reuters it was “looking at various cooperation ideas” but neither confirmed nor denied whether it was in discussion with McLaren about a possible sale.