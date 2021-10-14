McDonald’s to start testing McPlant burger in U.S. next month By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The McDonald’s logo is seen outside the fast-food chain McDonald’s in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:) said on Thursday it would test its plant-based McPlant burger, developed in partnership with vegan meat maker Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:), in eight U.S. outlets next month.

The fast-food chain, which tied up with Beyond Meat to develop meatless alternatives in February, said it would start testing the burger from Nov. 3 for a limited time.

The McPlant burger is already available in some countries, including Sweden, Denmark and UK.

McDonald’s added it would run the test as long as supplies last.

Shares of Beyond Meat rose 3% in premarket trade.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR