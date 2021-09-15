#Roommates, McDonald’s may be the world’s largest fast food chain, but they are still finding ways to entice customers with promotions. In an effort to celebrate the upcoming National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s has just announced that it plans to offer all cheeseburgers for the one-day-only price of just 50 cents.

On September 18th, McDonald’s has a special mobile app-only offer for customers to celebrate the annual National Cheeseburger Day. On that day, all McDonald’s customers can get a Double Cheeseburger for only 50 cents!

To redeem the offer, McDonald’s is instructing customers to use its mobile app for one Double Cheeseburger, which can only be used once. However, after the first purchase using MyMcDonald’s Rewards in the app, customers will instantly earn 1500 bonus points that unlock future free and savings across the McDonald’s menu.

This is some positive news for the popular fast food chain that made headlines earlier this month for its McFlurry machine constantly being down. As we previously reported, the Federal Trade Commission has launched a thorough investigation into why the McFlurry machines are rarely working for customers to order the restaurant’s ice cream treat.

Now that the FTC has officially stepped in to investigate the issue, a letter was sent to all McDonald’s franchises earlier this summer informing them of the process. The agency also wants a thorough explanation of how McDonald’s reviews all of its suppliers and equipment, especially the McFlurry machines.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post McDonald’s To Offer 50-Cent Cheeseburgers On September 18th To Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day appeared first on The Shade Room.