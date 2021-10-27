McDonald’s Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. McDonald’s Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – McDonald’s reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

McDonald’s announced earnings per share of $2.76 on revenue of $6.20B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.46 on revenue of $6.06B.

McDonald’s shares are up 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.41% from its 52 week high of $249.95 set on October 7. They are under-performing the which is up 20.73% from the start of the year.

McDonald’s follows other major Services sector earnings this month

McDonald’s’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

Netflix had beat expectations on October 19 with third quarter EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B.

