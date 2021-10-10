McDonald’s China to give away 188 NFTs on 31st anniversary By Cointelegraph

The Big Mac Rubik’s Cube NFTs are designed based on the three-dimensional structure of McDonald’s China’s new office headquarters, which was inaugurated along with the launch of the NFTs.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s (NYSE:) China released a set of 188 nonfungible tokens (NFT) on Oct. 8 to celebrate its 31st anniversary in the Chinese market. Branded as “Big Mac Rubik’s Cube,” the NFTs will be distributed among employees and consumers as a part of the giveaway.

