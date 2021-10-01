McDonald’s Announces The Return Of The McRib On November 1st To Celebrate The Sandwich’s 40th Anniversary

#Roommates, don’t call it a comeback…but one of the most popular sandwiches from McDonald’s is officially making its return this fall! McDonald’s just announced that beginning on November 1st, the McRib will return to the menu to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Just in time for the crisp, cool weather of fall, McDonald’s is bringing back a fan fave to the menu to bring you comfort—as the McRib is finally coming back! This year marks the 40th anniversary of the McRib and to celebrate the milestone the popular fast food chain is once again bringing it back to the menu for a limited time.

To get your hands on the “seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce, sprinkled with onions, dill pickles, and topped with a homestyle bun,” all you have to do is visit a local McDonald’s via carry-out, drive-thru, the McDonald’s app and through McDelivery. Additionally, if you sign up for the MyMcDonald’s Rewards, you can earn points for every McRib (and any other items) you buy and also unlock free menu items.

Speaking about the McRib’s return, McDonald’s Senior Archives Manager Mike Bullington had this to say:

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons. Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

As of now, there is no word on how long the McRib will be available, so if you want it, you better act quickly!

