McDonald’s Adds Glazed Donuts To Their McCafé Menu 

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

It looks like McDonald’s have added yet another new item to their menu, this time they are stepping in the ring with the likes of other companies such as Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme, with the introduction of their new glazed donuts.

According to CNN, the glazed donuts will be a part of their McCafé menu and will be able to be easily be pulled apart so that they could be sharable among customers. The donuts will join the likes of their other baked goods such as cinnamon rolls, blueberry muffins, and apple fritters, which are available throughout the day.

The fast-food chain’s United States restaurants will start to sell the donuts starting September 1st, but only for a limited time.

McDonald's is adding a sweet treat to its menu — a glazed donut that tears apart to be shareable. https://t.co/a40Kdiul3G — CNN (@CNN) August 17, 2021

Donuts are just one of the many ventures the food chain has embarked on as of recent.

Recently they teamed up with rapper Saweetie for her very own “Saweetie Meal.” After sharing her very different and interesting food combinations on social media. She teamed up with the fast food resturant and the meal includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, french fries, a Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie’ N Sour” sauce.

She spoke with Forbes about the collaboration and said, “I think McDonald’s just saw that I genuinely love the meal. I’m always remixing their meals on my live. I only really go live when I eat. So, the fact that I’m here right now with these beautiful packages and cartons of Saweetie Meal behind me is like a dream come true. So, just a match made in heaven.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post McDonald’s Adds Glazed Donuts To Their McCafé Menu appeared first on The Shade Room.