McConnell says lawmakers will figure out how to avoid default By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that lawmakers would figure out how to avoid default when the debt limit expires.
“We’ll figure out how to avoid default. We always do,” McConnell told reporters.
Lawmakers in October temporarily raised the federal government’s borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion in legislation President Joe Biden signed into law, allowing the U.S. Treasury to continue to pay debts through early December.
