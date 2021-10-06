McConnell hints at Republican cooperation for passing U.S. debt limit hike by reconciliation By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said there was “plenty of time” to pass a debt limit increase through the budget reconciliation process, as he indicated his party would help facilitate a fast procedure.
“Our colleagues have plenty of time to get it done before the earliest projected deadline. There would be the potential for time agreements to wrap it up well before any danger,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.