Cyber security firm McAfee Corp is nearing a deal to sell itself to U.S. private equity firm Advent International for more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3bIGfIr on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

McAfee and Advent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)