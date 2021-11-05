McAfee nears deal to sell itself to Advent for over $10 billion

(Reuters) – Cyber security firm McAfee Corp is nearing a deal to sell itself to U.S. private equity firm Advent International for more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3bIGfIr on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced on Monday, the report said, adding that talks could still fall apart.

McAfee and Advent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of McAfee rose more than 19% to $25.25.

The company said in March it would sell its enterprise business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $4 billion in cash.

