Mayoral candidate pledges to make NYC ‘most cryptocurrency-friendly city in the nation’ By Cointelegraph

Mayoral candidate pledges to make NYC 'most cryptocurrency-friendly city in the nation'

Matilda Colman
Curtis Sliwa, a beret-wearing Republican running to be the mayor of New York City, said one of the goals of his campaign is to focus on crypto.

In a Wednesday tweet, Sliwa said he would be focusing on creating greater financial inclusivity in New York City by opening more crypto ATMs and incentivizing businesses to accept cryptocurrency. According to his campaign website, however, the mayoral candidate currently only accepts donations in U.S. dollars using personal checks or credit cards.