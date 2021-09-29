Mayim Bialik Talks Neil Patrick Harris Friendship Ending

Indeed, Mayim saw Neil as Mark in Rent and explained, “I was a teenager and it wasn’t my thing. But when your friend is in the play and everyone is clapping at the end and you say to your boyfriend next to you, ‘I don’t want to stand for this,’ and then you look up and Neil Patrick Harris is looking right at you — it’s a bad day.”



CBS

The timeline is a bit confusing here — it appears that NPH played Mark in the 1997 version of Rent, which would have meant that Mayim was actually around the age of 21. However, she’s previously said that she was 17 and the show was actually around 1993.