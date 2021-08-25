Mavenir Acquires Telestax to Enhance Its Business Messaging and Customer Engagement Platform with CPaaS

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Mavenir , the global leader in mobile messaging and business messaging monetization solutions for service providers, announced today that it has acquired Telestax Inc. , a leading global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enablement and application provider to the communications industry. This acquisition enhances Mavenir Engage , Mavenir’s omni-channel messaging monetization and customer engagement offerings by:

enabling service providers with new agile, nimble SaaS service models to better compete in the new digital economy

delivering specialization, flexibility, and simplicity to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes across a broad spectrum of industry verticals

providing service innovation and feature velocity with easy-to-consume APIs and business-critical applications

“Communication Platforms are becoming a key differentiator for service providers,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. “They will unlock enterprise value in 5G with API enablement for different verticals such as IoT, Smart Cities, Automotive and provide turnkey applications for logistics, fleet management, AI/ML chatbots, voice biometrics verification, immersive commerce/entertainment and many other use cases.”

“The early definition of CPaaS in terms of PSTN connectivity has been augmented to include a much broader range of services. Vendors that provide the full communication service stack – including the API layer and network infrastructure – have a competitive advantage from those whose strategy primarily focuses on the API layer and relies on partnerships to provide access to the network layer,”1 said Raúl Castañón-Martínez, Sr. Analyst, Workforce Productivity and Collaboration at 451 Research, a division of S&P Global Market Intelligence. According to 451 Research’s Workforce Productivity & Collaboration 2021 CPaaS Market Monitor, total market revenue increased by well over 40% to $6.5bn in 2020, and will account for roughly $21bn in 2025, a CAGR of 26%.

“CPaaS is the key enabling technology for our Mavenir Engage service to position Communications Service Providers (CSPs) at the forefront of the digital engagement landscape,” said Ian Maclean, SVP/GM Cloud Services at Mavenir, “With this acquisition, Mavenir is lowering the barrier of entry and democratizing business messaging for businesses of all sizes to implement conversational commerce experiences.”

Mavenir Engage is Mavenir’s cloud-based messaging monetization and customer engagement offering that provides CSPs, systems integrators and channel partners with RCS Business Messaging (RBM), messaging monetization capabilities, chatbots, campaign management, and access to different messaging ecosystems—such as Google RCS Business Messaging.

Clark Peterson, Chairman, Cloud Communications Alliance, said: “Telestax has been a key partner to help drive the transformation of the CPaaS industry. Being part of the Mavenir family brings the breadth of portfolio to add new capabilities and further advance innovative customer offerings in Cloud Communications.”