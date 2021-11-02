Maury Povich Slid In Queen Key’s DMs To Offer Her And 600Breezy A DNA Test

Chile, Maury is out here switching up his recruitment methods for his show! Apparently, like most of the world, Maury is well-versed with good ‘ole social media. Either that’s the case or Maury hired a social media manager who has their finger on the pulse of parenting drama. Recently, rapper Queen Key shared a screenshot in which Maury sent her message about joining his show.

Maury Slides In The DMs

The Chicago-bred entertainer posted the screenshot of her Instagram direct message from Maury to her actual page.

“Hey Queen Key! I saw the comment exchange between you and 600Breezy,” Maury’s account wrote followed by a side-eye emoticon. “Wondering if you need my help with a free DNA test & would like to appear on my show? Let me know.”

Queen Key tagged Maury in her caption calling him “crazy.” She also listed a hefty price for her appearance writing “gimme a million dollars we gone.”

A Troubled Past

600Breezy and Queen Key have had a troubled public past. From vicious name-calling to a leaked sex tape, the former couple haven’t always been the nicest to each other. According to The Shade Room Teens, the comments Maury’s account is referring to took place earlier this month on what appears to be October 1.

600Breezy posted a selfie with a caption celebrating his recent wins in personal. and physical development.

“7 months clean, no lean no pills no hard drugs at all,” he wrote in his caption. “6’5 240 pounds, gym 3-4 times a week. Take care of yourself, don’t shorten your life span following trends.”

Queen Key slid in the comments with a cheeky response saying “He must be She continued on calling 600Breezy a deadbeat.

“Somebody tell him don’t nobody give a f**k,” Queen Key wrote. “U still a deadbeat ni**a.”

600Breezy kept his response a little cleaner writing “BLOODTEST…it can be so simple.”

Both parties are referring to Queen Key’s triplets, who were born in March 2020. After giving birth to one girl and two boys, Queen Key declared 600Breezy the father, which he quickly denied.

While Queen Key might be playing with Maury, 600Breezy might be open to joining the show. During that comment section exchange, the rapper tagged Maury saying “call Dana I’m sick of this sh*t.”

