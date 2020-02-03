Matty Longstaff: Newcastle Chief Steve Bruce admits & # 39; concern & # 39; for the new agreement | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf616da424c0abcd43256dbceda59568211% %MINIFYHTMLf616da424c0abcd43256dbceda59568212%

Newcastle also seeks to sign a new agreement for older brother Sean Longstaff





Steve Bruce says he is worried about the stalemate by which Matty Longstaff signs a new contract in Newcastle, but expects "common sense,quot; to prevail.

The 19-year-old academy graduate, who scored the winner against Manchester United in his Premier League debut in October, is in the last six months of his current agreement.

Bruce is also waiting for a breakthrough in negotiations for older brother Sean Longstaff, who is hired until June 2022, to extend his agreement at St James & # 39; Park

When asked about Matty's situation, Bruce said: "It's a concern for all of us, of course it is. I hope we can fix that, really.

"But they have the power these days, the players. Now we see it often also with young players. I hope there is some common sense."

"There is no one, at 19, he played more games than him. He has a chance."

Bruce admits that he is optimistic that the midfield duo reach agreements with the club while seeking to secure the long-term future of two of his most promising young people.

"Look, we always want to keep your best young players, especially if they are Geordies, of course," said Bruce.

"Hopefully both are tied."

The brothers could play together once again on Tuesday night, provided Matty overcomes a thigh problem, when Newcastle faces League One Oxford in a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup at Kassam Stadium.