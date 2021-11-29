Matthew McConaughey Isn’t Running For Texas Governor

“For the past two years, I’ve been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life. Useful to myself, useful to my family and to the most amount of people,” said Matthew in a social media video posted last night, which he recorded while seated in front of the American and Texas flags. “One category service I’ve been exploring is politics, considering a run for governor in Texas.”



@McConaughey / Via Twitter: @McConaughey

