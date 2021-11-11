Matthew McConaughey Clarifies COVID Vaccine Comments

“What is NOT true…is that I am against vaccinating kids at all.”

His remarks prompted widespread concern and disappointment for several reasons, not limited to the fact that Matthew’s family lives with his mother, who is immunocompromised.


Matthew shares three children with his wife, designer and model Camila Alves. The couple’s kids — Levi, Vida, and Livingston Alves McConaughey — are now 13, 11, and 8 years old, respectively.

Acknowledging the wave of negative responses to his New York Times comments, the actor clarified his stance on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, and whether his own kids have been immunized, in a lengthy message shared on his Instagram story yesterday.


“I want to clarify something that has been making the rounds in the press about my answer in a NYT interview I did the other day,” he wrote. “When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, ‘I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet.’ What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate.”

“What is NOT true, and insinuated with the click bait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating kids at all,” Matthew continued. “This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”


“I appreciate the ear and clarity,” he finished. “Just keep livin, McConaughey.”


Almost a year after the US began its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintain that getting vaccinated is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself and others from the respiratory disease. The CDC recommended vaccinating children who are 12 and older this past spring, and issued updated guidelines earlier this month that recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Head to the CDC’s website for information about how and where to get vaccinated in your state.

