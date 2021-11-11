Matthew McConaughey Clarifies COVID Vaccine Comments

“What is NOT true…is that I am against vaccinating kids at all.”
Acknowledging the wave of negative responses to his New York Times comments, the actor clarified his stance on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, and whether his own kids have been immunized, in a lengthy message shared on his Instagram story yesterday.
“I want to clarify something that has been making the rounds in the press about my answer in a NYT interview I did the other day,” he wrote. “When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, ‘I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet.’ What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate.”
“What is NOT true, and insinuated with the click bait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating kids at all,” Matthew continued. “This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”
“I appreciate the ear and clarity,” he finished. “Just keep livin, McConaughey.”
Head to the CDC’s website for information about how and where to get vaccinated in your state.