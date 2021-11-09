Matter Labs raises $50M to build EVM-compatible zk-rollups By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Matter Labs has announced a major new funding round to further develop the second version of its Ethereum-based rollups, zkSync.

On Nov. 9, Matter Labs announced it had secured $50 million in a Series B round led by Andreessen Horowitz and included participation from existing investors Placeholder and Dragonfly Capital. The new round follows Matter Labs’ $6 million Series A in February, and saw participation from many new investors including Crypto.com, ConsenSys, and OKEx.