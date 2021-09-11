Matt Damon’s Wife Luciana Rocks Stylish Outfit As They Hold Hands – Hollywood Life

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana showed off PDA while walking and waving to onlookers at the Venice airport after the International Film Festival.

Matt Damon, 50, and his wife Luciana Barroso, 45, looked casual yet stylish when they were seen leaving Venice, Italy on Sept. 11. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands at the Venice airport while matching in black attire, including a black tank top and black cropped pants for the long-haired beauty, and a black polo shirt and blue jeans for the actor. They also both wore sunglasses and Luciana topped her look off with hoop earrings, a necklace, and black wedge shoes while Matt added black and white sneakers to his look.

The Good Will Hunting star flashed a smile to cameras and even waved at onlookers at one point during the outing, which came after the city’s 78th annual International Film Festival. The married couple also ran into actress Penelope Cruz, 47, whom Matt co-starred with in the 2000 film All The Pretty Horses, and they greeted her with a chat and hug. She also looked great in a red sweater, jeans, and black heels.

Before Matt and Luciana headed out of Venice, he showed up to the Venice Film Festival to promote his new film, The Last Duel. He reunited with longtime friend Ben Affleck, 49, who also worked on the film, at the event and they were all smiles while hanging out and chatting. They also posed on a boat together and looked like they were having the time of their lives.

When Matt’s not spending time with Luciana or Ben, he’s doing so with his three daughters, Isabella, 15, Gia, 13, and Stella, 10. During a recent rare outing, the doting father took the girls to dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, CA and was spotted keeping them close as they got out of an SUV to head into the restaurant.

A week later, he and the family also celebrated Gia’s 13th birthday with a trip to Disneyland. They were all seen wearing matching Disney-themed T-shirts that read, “The Birthday Squad” on them and appeared to be having a great time.