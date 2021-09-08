Matt Damon Says He Has A Secret Instagram Account

“I just never saw the point.”
The actor just revealed that while he doesn’t love social media, he does have a secret Instagram account.
“I just never saw the point. And I feel better and better about that decision as time goes on,” Matt said in a new interview with GQ.
He added, “I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I’m connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to.”
As for Twitter, Matt says he “reflexively didn’t believe that [his] first knee-jerk response to something was necessarily something that should go all over the world.”
But Matt made an exception for Instagram, where he uses a private account to watch his friends’ kids grow up and even occasionally shares some of his own personal moments.
Since joining the platform in 2013, he’s only racked up 76 followers and made 40 posts, many of which include his children.
His most recent post includes a photo of his daughter Isabella on her 15th birthday, where she can be seen flipping off the camera — which Matt says she does “every time we take a picture of her nowadays.”
While Matt doesn’t have any plans to go public with his account, maybe one day he’ll chose to share some of his personal collection of Instagram photos!
