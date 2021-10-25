Matt Damon and Water.org Partner with Crypto.com, to Bring Safe Water to People in Need By DailyCoin

Matt Damon and Water.org Partner with Crypto.com, to Bring Safe Water to People in Need



Crypto.com, the world’s fastest-growing crypto platform, is partnering with Matt Damon and Water.org, the global nonprofit organization that brings safe water and sanitation to people in need. Crypto.com is making a $1M direct donation to the nonprofit to support their mission and will launch initiatives to encourage more than 10M users worldwide to support the cause.

Together, Crypto.com and Water.org believe in equal access to the platforms and life-changing resources that support self-determination. Through this unique partnership, crypto users across the globe can join in to support this mission.

“It takes innovative companies and smart solutions to solve some of the world’s greatest social challenges, like universal access to safe water,”

said Matt Damon, Co-Founder of Water.org.

“As our financial solutions and platforms evolve, we can use them for good. Crypto.com and Water.org are both working toward positive transformation, and our innovative, financial solutions will help change lives and the world.”

“We are very proud to be working alongside Matt Damon and Water.org to directly support their mission while also encouraging crypto users across the globe to join us in this effort. The success and true potential of cryptocurrency will only come to pass when the greatest number of people have access to the tools needed to be in full control of our own lives, finances, and futures,”

said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder, and CEO of Crypto.com.

Crypto.com is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform in the world. The company boasts the world’s most popular crypto-card, the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:) Card, which seamlessly bridges the traditional financial world with crypto, making it the safest and most accessible way for new users to tap into the future of finance.

The company’s commitment to mainstreaming crypto stems from its belief that crypto has the potential to give people control over their money, data, and identity in a way that truly allows for financial freedom, control, and self-determination.

By focusing on building a regulated business in every market where the company operates, Crypto.com is a leader in accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Crypto.com is committed to addressing the climate crisis and has pledged to be a carbon-negative business before the end of 2022.

