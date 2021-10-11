Matt Damon Almost Kissed Ben Affleck In The Last Duel

“That would’ve been our first onscreen kiss.”
Back in the ’90s, the pair collaborated on the script for Good Will Hunting, which won a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for best screenplay.
Now, more than 20 years later, Ben and Matt’s second co-writing endeavor is about to hit theaters. They talked about the film — a historical drama called The Last Duel, where they’ll star alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver — in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and revealed its initial script called for something neither celeb had done before.
Matt’s character was originally meant to kiss Ben’s in the movie, which focuses on the final, legally-sanctioned duel in France’s history. Apparently, sharing a kiss was customary to start the brutal ceremony.
“In the original actual version of that scene…the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth,” Ben said. “And we had that in the script.”
While Matt noted that the kiss “would’ve been [their] first” onscreen, Ben explained that a gesture of that variety is “going to have to wait” until some other time, since the moment was cut from the screenplay before filming.
“[Ridley Scott, who directed The Last Duel] thought it would be distracting, and his instincts are pretty good,” Ben said, and Matt agreed that playing up the animosity between their characters instead “was really fun.”
“The two characters really hate each other and that was really fun,” Matt recalled.
The Last Duel opens in theaters this Friday.
