Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims have called him to leave

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims have officially announced it. There has been speculation about whether the two were still together or not, and a source close to the former couple confirmed that they are no longer together after sharing "two incredible years."

As we have reported, Matt and Anansa share an adorable baby, Ashton, and our source tells us that his focus now is on "being parents and making sure Ashton has the best childhood possible."

As for what led to the breakup, our source spilled some tea that, although Matt feels that Anansa is "an incredible mother and woman and wishes him nothing but the best, has the tendency to put the happiness of everyone else ahead of his own, and has finally decided to put his own happiness first.

The two have been quite quiet about his breakup and still have to address it publicly, however, Anansa's biographical biography is discreet and spills all the tea, since he claims that she is a single mother of four children.

It seems that this break can be quite fresh since Matt and Anansa just spent the holidays together with their mixed family, as you can see below.

On top of that, he also posted this sweet birthday message to Anansa shortly after.

Well, we definitely wish these two the best as they navigate their new realities. We will keep you informed about any Roommates update!