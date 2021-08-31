MATRIXX Re-Signed by Telstra to Sharpen 5G Charging Strategy and Power Next-Gen Commerce Capabilities

As the market leader, Telstra is making significant 5G investments to extend its place as the nation’s go-to service provider for consumers, SMBs and enterprises.

FOSTER CITY, Calif. — MATRIXX Software , a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, today announced that it had renewed its partnership with Australian telecommunications company Telstra to provide monetization across their 4G and 5G networks.

MATRIXX to collaborate on the development of 5G customer experiences and monetization of new 5G services

MATRIXX has been an integral part of Telstra’s digital transformation for the last seven years. With the telco now working on its deployment of 5G standalone, MATRIXX has been tasked to support the development of new revenue streams, new services and new business models.

Shailin Sehgal, Telstra Product Enablement Technology Executive, said that Telstra was developing its 5G network to deliver the next generation of products and services. “Delivering on that mission demands collaborative, forward-thinking partners and MATRIXX has proven to be exactly that, delivering mission-critical capabilities for Telstra since 2014. We look forward to continuing our journey together with them as a charging provider for both our current T22 and our emerging transformation initiatives.”

The MATRIXX platform has continuously scaled in response to Telstra’s digital journey. Today, MATRIXX supports Telstra’s postpaid services on its 4G/LTE and 5G non-standalone network.

The new agreement will see MATRIXX extend its support of Telstra in its mission to reduce complexity, improve customer experiences and capitalize on 5G infrastructure investments. This will include the deployment of cloud native, agile monetization platforms to take advantage of the programmability, dynamic capacity and rich information that 5G core networks provide.

MATRIXX’s partnership with Telstra will also expand to include the use of its 5G converged charging system (CCS) to enable monetization of new 5G services across consumer, SMB, IoT and enterprise services.

“As both an early customer and investor in our company, we are proud of the track record of success we’ve earned at Telstra,” said Glo Gordon, MATRIXX Software CEO. “Together with their team, we have continually innovated to deliver to their strategic initiatives for digital transformation and improved customer experience. Now, with this latest expansion, we look forward to helping Telstra move beyond the limitations of time and volume-based pricing and unlock the value of their 5G investments.”

MATRIXX is the industry’s only product-based monetization solution providing operators a platform on which to quickly innovate with new services and offerings.

Powered by MATRIXX’s cloud native architecture, Telstra will now be using MATRIXX Digital Commerce to serve both 4G and 5G services on a single platform. With its innovative click-not-code configuration for business rules and use cases, MATRIXX will empower Telstra with the commercial agility it needs to drive new revenue from its 5G network investments.