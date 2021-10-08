Matrix Partners With BitGo, Spreads Mass Adoption of Crypto in UAE By CoinQuora

Matrix Partners With BitGo, Spreads Mass Adoption of Crypto in UAE



Matrix partners with the BitGo network.

The Matrix network is fully compliant with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Matrix, a global virtual asset trading platform, joined hands with the BitGo network, a digital asset financial services leader. This partnership enables Matrix to use the technology of BitGo that will allow it to have a wide array of services and increase the security of its hot and cold storage capabilities. Indeed, this new development in the platform brings the Matrix network to a whole new level.

This made Vasja Zupan, the president of Matrix, react:

We are thrilled to be working closely with BitGo, one of the most respected and biggest custodians in the industry. The partnership with BitGo comes at an exciting time and offers our users the highest quality service when entering the virtual assets industry.

The Matrix network is a virtual asset platform that is fully compliant with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Furthermore, Matrix is one of the digital asset platforms in the region that pushes the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. With this, we can say that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is steadily catching up to Western countries in terms of participation in the virtual asset ecosystem.

On the other hand, BitGo is one of the networks that see the potential of the UAE region in terms of crypto assets and blockchain. The CEO of BitGo, Mike Belshe, further explained, “We are constantly expanding in the Middle East and specifically in the UAE, a hidden gem with an innovative virtual asset landscape.

Mike added that BitGo supports Matrix in its aim to spread the mass adoption of digital assets in the region. “We look forward to offering users first-class service, and by partnering with a distinguished trading platform such as Matrix, we are cementing our foothold in the region, he said.”

Continue reading on CoinQuora