Mathew Knowles Shuts Down Assumptions That A Destiny’s Child Reunion Is Happening After The Group’s Twitter Header Is Changed

Destiny’s Child fans have been waiting on a reunion for years, and recently they thought they received a sign that a reunion was coming. However, Mathew Knowles addressed their assumptions and reassured that a reunion is not happening any time soon.

According to TMZ, Mathew Knowles told them that there are currently no plans for the group to reunite for an album or tour. On Wednesday, the header on the group’s official Twitter account was changed, and many fans took that as a sign that a reunion was on the horizon. Beyoncé also mentioned in her interview with Haper’s Baazar that she has been working on new music, and some fans speculated that some new DC music is a part of what she’s been working on.

Mathew told the site that the changes to their account were just a “routine revamping by the record label.” He says the change was not something that was requested, but just a random social media update. Nonetheless, he thinks that it is “great” that a Destiny’s Child reunion is in such high demand.

me running to conclusions after seeing that Destiny’s Child changed their header and after Beyoncé also suggested that new music was coming soon… pic.twitter.com/WEUPSQTZGy — elio (@itselliotok) August 18, 2021

Destiny’s Child, the group formed by Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle, changed the header of their Twitter and Facebook account. ©bey_access pic.twitter.com/YYK5q8KdWg — Beyoncé News (@yoncearchives) August 18, 2021

Beyoncé said new music is coming… Destiny’s Child changed their header… ARE THE GIRLS ABOUT TO GIVE??? pic.twitter.com/DBes9qxP5Q — Mary Wilson (@TheeMaryWilson) August 18, 2021

Although Destiny’s Child is not together at the moment, that has not caused the relationship between Beyoncé, Kelly Rowand and Michelle Williams to fade, they still very much consider each other sisters.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Kelly Rowland said Beyoncé and Michelle were actually present on Zoom to watch her give birth to her youngest son Noah. At the time, Kelly said, “We had our family join on Zoom. They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

