Match report – Tranmere 0 – 3 Doncaster

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster moved to three points in the play-off spots in League One after beating Tranmere 3-0 at Prenton Park.

%MINIFYHTMLf0dba4faee031139cae73584d5dadafa15% %MINIFYHTMLf0dba4faee031139cae73584d5dadafa16%

A double of the second half of the debutant Jacob Ramsey and one of the substitute Fejiri Okenabirhie did it for Donny, since his hosts threatened with descent stayed at six security points.

Tranmere was undoubtedly the best team in the first half, with Andy Cook causing airborne problems in his first opening since he returned to the club and helped win the rise to the English Football League.

James Vaughan saw a left-footed shot deflected by a corner, before Kieron Morris threw a good chance.

But Doncaster was a different team after the break and led in the 54th minute when Ramsey sidelined Kieran Sadlier.

The midfielder doubled his advantage 20 minutes later, heading home with a Niall Ennis center.

Micky Mellon threw Connor Jennings and David Perkins in an effort to stoke more creativity in the midfield, but a mistake by Tranmere central Manny Monthe allowed Okenabirhie to sneak in and put the result out of doubt.