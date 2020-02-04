Match report – Oxford United 2 – 3 Newcastle

%MINIFYHTML94cad30037c95a66938ddd674f40141211% %MINIFYHTML94cad30037c95a66938ddd674f40141212%

Derby will receive Manchester United in the fifth round after beating Northampton 4-2 in the replay of the fourth round; Newcastle travels to face West Brom





%MINIFYHTML94cad30037c95a66938ddd674f40141213% %MINIFYHTML94cad30037c95a66938ddd674f40141214% Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates his winning match strike against Oxford

%MINIFYHTML94cad30037c95a66938ddd674f40141215% %MINIFYHTML94cad30037c95a66938ddd674f40141216%

An excellent solo effort by Allan Saint-Maximin saw Newcastle beat Oxford in the extra time of their FA Cup replay and reach the fifth round for the first time in 14 years.

Oxford took the tie away with two goals in a frantic final of six minutes of normal time, but Saint-Maximin's attack was enough to solve the 3-2 match in favor of Steve Bruce's side.

They missed recent cup races for Newcastle, but they would have thought they were on a good road to the fifth round, since Sean Longstaff and Joelinton gave them two goals in the middle of a replay that emerged from a 0 0 forgettable draw in St James & # 39; Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin dismisses Newcastle winner against Oxford

But their League One opponents recovered late, Liam Kelly's free kick took them back to the draw before Nathan Holland's good shot in extra time took the game to overtime.

Newcastle has won its last five reps of the FA Cup, scoring 17 goals in those five wins. They have reached the fifth round of the competition for the first time since the 2005-06 season, when they were finally eliminated in the quarter-final stage by Chelsea.

Derby 4-2 Northampton Town

Wayne Rooney celebrates his penalty in Derby's 4-2 victory over Northampton

Wayne Rooney scored when Derby booked an appointment for the FA Cup with his former Manchester United club by beating Northampton 4-2.

Rooney scored a penalty in the second half when the Championship Rams saw their League Two visitors in a fourth round replay at Pride Park.

The goals of Andre Wisdom and Duane Holmes put Derby 2-0 ahead at half-time before Nicky Adams retired one.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City Reading vs Sheffield United Chelsea vs Liverpool West Brom vs Newcastle Leicester vs Birmingham Derby vs Manchester United Southampton / Tottenham vs Norwich Portsmouth vs Arsenal

Jack Marriott and Rooney made the game safe for Derby, but the Cobblers took another comfort with a shot from Sam Hoskins.

Derby County has reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in consecutive seasons for the first time since it did so in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 campaigns: they were eliminated by Manchester United at that stage in 2008-09.

Birmingham 2-2 Coventry aet (4-1 in pens)

Lee Camp was Birmingham's criminal hero against Coventry

Goalkeeper Lee Camp was the hero of Birmingham when the Sky Bet Championship team secured a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup of the Emirates for penalties against Coventry.

The camp saved the penalties of substitutes Liam Walsh and Jamie Allen as Birmingham won 4-1 in a shooting after coming twice from behind in a 2-2 draw after overtime.

Captain Harlee Dean's kick sealed the victory, while substitutes Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jeremie Bela and Gary Gardner also scored from the spot to allow Birmingham to book a trip to Leicester in the last 16.

Dean put 1-1 in the second minute of added time, and a hopeful cross from Bela in the 120th minute saw Birmingham's draw to cancel the goals of Amadou Bakayoko (50) and Max Biamou (114).

Mark Robins' visitors might have won in normal time, but Biamou lost two excellent opportunities after Bakayoko's goal.

The five games of Birmingham and Coventry in the FA Cup themselves have seen a combined total of 20 goals (12 Birmingham, 8 Coventry), with the progress of the Blues in three of the four seasons they faced in the competition.

Cardiff 3-3 Reading aet (1-4 in pens)

The Readings players celebrate their cardinal victory over Cardiff on Tuesday

Reading claimed a dramatic FA Cup win over Cardiff to reserve a fifth-round draw with Premier League Sheffield United.

In a game that ended 3-3 after overtime, Josh Murphy and Robert Glatzel beat Cardiff on both sides of the interval before Omar Richards and substitute Andy Rinomhota forced another 30 minutes.

Murphy pounced on a mistake by Gabriel Osho to get his second home and restore Cardiff's advantage, but Yakou Meite forced penalties four minutes from time.

Reading won the resulting 4-1 shooting when Garath McCleary, Osho, Jordan Obita and Sone Aluko gave the Royals a 100 percent return from the spot and Cardiff's nerves shrunk when Aden Flint and Will Vaulks failed.

The reading has progressed since its last seven reps of the FA Cup, being eliminated for the last time through a replay in January 2008 when they lost 1-0 to the Spurs in the third round.