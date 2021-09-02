Match CEO, Bumble create funds for Texas staff after strict abortion law

Article content

Tinder-owner Match Group’s Chief Executive Officer and rival dating platform Bumble are setting up funds to help Texas-based employees seeking abortion care outside the state following its strict new law.

The state’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect early Wednesday morning after the U.S. Supreme Court did not act on an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block the law enabling the ban.

The fund will assist all Texas-based employees impacted by the legislation and their dependents and cover any additional costs incurred, Match CEO Shar Dubey said in an internal memo on Wednesday.