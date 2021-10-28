Mastercard is preparing its infrastructure for the deployment of CBDCs By Cointelegraph





During an earnings call with investors and stakeholders, Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard (NYSE:), discussed his positive outlook on the cryptocurrency industry. The company has not only seen sizable volume growth in consumers using their Mastercards to purchase crypto but has also secured several partnerships with cryptocurrency firms. But Miebach’s most ambitious viewpoint emerged during a discussion regarding central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, saying:

“We are saying at this point in time, the most likely chance for this kind of technology to work for payments is if it’s issued through a government in the form of a CBDC. We said that on a couple of calls before, and we said that we will make our network ready to do that as and when a government is ready to put out a CBDC that will exist alongside the dollar or the euro as a settlement currency in our network.”

