According to TMZ, Master P is ready to move on with his life after being separated for more than 10 years.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Master P is asking for his single status to be reinstated. After his estranged wife Sonya Miller filed for divorce in 2013, and the two settled financial issues in 2016, the paperwork for their divorce was never submitted.

As a result, the mogul wants “bifurcation of his divorce,” and intends to handle the actual divorce at a later time.

If you recall, the two actually separated in 2010. In 2016, the music mogul attempted to get $10,473 in child support and $16,574 in spousal support reduced.

He reportedly had their children–Hercy, Itali and Mercy–to write letters to the judge explaining why they are better off living with their father opposed to living with their mother.

In her letter to the judge, their 17-year-old daughter Itali said, “Although I love being with my mom I was unable to keep my grades up. Unfortunately, my mom was dealing with addiction issues that affected my older sister, who hasn’t even had the opportunity to graduate high school.”

The post Master P Wants Judge To Declare Him As Single After Being Separated For More Than 10 Years appeared first on The Shade Room.