Massive airdrop and AXS staking catapult Axie Infinity to a new all-time high By Cointelegraph

Airdrops have become the cryptocurrency ecosystem’s equivalent of stimulus checks over the past couple of years and further proof of this can be evidenced from popular protocols like Uniswap and dYdX which rewarded their early adopters with token drops that are now worth $30,000 to $2 million.

The latest protocol to surprise its userbase with a wallet fattening airdrop was Axie Infinity (AXS), a blockchain-based battle game that has risen in prominence over the course of 2021 as users embrace its play-to-earn (P2E) gaming model.

AXS/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
AXS staking dashboard. Source: Axie Infinity
Top 5 gaming protocols by the 90-day change in USD price. Source: Messari
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. AXS price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro