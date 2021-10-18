Maserati delays Grecale SUV launch due to chip shortage

Article content

MILAN — Maserati on Monday delayed the launch of its new Grecale SUV until the spring of 2022 from November this year due to a global chip shortage.

The announcement by the luxury brand, part of Stellantis , comes as a shortage of semiconductors forces automakers around the world to slow or suspend production.

Maserati said its decision stemmed from ongoing disruptions in the supply of parts.

“In particular, due to a scarcity of semiconductors, production volumes would not adequately meet expected global demand,” Maserati said in a statement.