Home Entertainment Marvel Went To Extreme Measures To Keep Eternals Secret

Marvel Went To Extreme Measures To Keep Eternals Secret

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

“A man in a trench coat who’d come over to my house at 11 at night.”

Table of Contents

Marvel wanted to make sure everything about Eternals was secret — and they went to some pretty extreme lengths to make sure it stayed under wraps!


© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios /Courtesy Everett Collection

Even the film’s stars say they didn’t really know what was going on when they were filming and admit it actually got pretty frustrating.


© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Both Salma Hayek and Lauren Ridloff opened up about Marvel’s intense secrecy measures, including a man who dropped off their scripts in the middle of the night!

“They had a man in a trench coat—I’m not making this up, I’m not kidding—a man in a trench coat who’d come over to my house at 11 at night with new script pages, in a manila envelope,” Lauren said in an interview with Elle.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She continued, “You had to trade them off with the old script pages. Then he’d just walk off into the night. It was very undercover, covert.”

And while Lauren seemed to have found humor in it all, Salma says she was pretty pissed off about the whole thing.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“It freaked me out and I hated it and I was angry about it. They didn’t want me to keep the script. I’d make my notes and they’d take it away. They give you another one, but they take the [old] one. I like to keep my stuff,” Salma explained.

She added, “You say, ‘Oh my God, what if I go to jail?’ I couldn’t write my notes there. That’s my whole process. They would take away the script, and I was offended.”


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Salma noted that even if she had wanted to share some of the plot details, things were so complicated and confusing, she couldn’t even begin to explain it.

At one point, Salma admits she did try to explain a part of the ship’s design to her husband but she was completely unable to convey what she saw on set.


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

“One time when we walked into one part of the ship, I was blown away by the set design, the world, how they did it. I came home and tried to describe it to my husband. I said, ‘It was like everything in the ocean—like inside the ocean, the plants.’ He’s like, ‘What? This spaceship comes from underneath the ocean?’ I go, ‘No, the decoration.’ ‘You mean there are fish?’ But there are no fish. See, I can’t even explain it to you. He kept asking me for days and I kept telling him the best that I could, but it’s impossible,” Salma said. 

While Salma still couldn’t describe the film’s set, she’ll finally be able to show everyone when Eternals hits theaters on November 5.

View this video on YouTube


Marvel Entertainment / Via youtube.com

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

©