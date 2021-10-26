Marvel Night Kicked Off Shanghai International Blockchain Week By DailyCoin

Marvel Night Kicked Off Shanghai International Blockchain Week



The largest kickoff event of Shanghai International Blockchain Week, Marvel Night, was happening in the legendary Peace Hotel last night. Web 3 entrepreneurs, investors, gaming developers, and various artists gathered together for a live brainstorming of Metaverse.

The blockchain industry has had 12 years of high-speed development in China and has transformed from being dominated by mining to a variety of application constructions. Thanks to the boom of DeFi, NFT, and cross-chain innovations, the industry now attracts first-in-class developers from TikTok, Tencent, and Alibaba (NYSE:).

The Marvel Night was co-hosted by ArkStream Capital, Polygon, and Open Group, and sponsored by leading metaverse companies Realy, Immutable, and RCT AI with their NFTs.

Following the Marvel Night, the Global Blockchain Summit will take place on Oct 26th and 27th, with guests including Vitalik Buterin, founder of , Gavin Wood, founder of , Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of . The summit will be broadcast globally to engage worldwide blockchain enthusiasts.

