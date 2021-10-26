Marvel Night Kicked Off Shanghai International Blockchain Week By DailyCoin

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8
Marvel Night Kicked Off Shanghai International Blockchain Week

The largest kickoff event of Shanghai International Blockchain Week, Marvel Night, was happening in the legendary Peace Hotel last night. Web 3 entrepreneurs, investors, gaming developers, and various artists gathered together for a live brainstorming of Metaverse.

Marvel Night Kicked Off Shanghai International Blockchain Week

The blockchain industry has had 12 years of high-speed development in China and has transformed from being dominated by mining to a variety of application constructions. Thanks to the boom of DeFi, NFT, and cross-chain innovations, the industry now attracts first-in-class developers from TikTok, Tencent, and Alibaba (NYSE:).

The Marvel Night was co-hosted by ArkStream Capital, Polygon, and Open Group, and sponsored by leading metaverse companies Realy, Immutable, and RCT AI with their NFTs.

Following the Marvel Night, the Global Blockchain Summit will take place on Oct 26th and 27th, with guests including Vitalik Buterin, founder of , Gavin Wood, founder of , Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of . The summit will be broadcast globally to engage worldwide blockchain enthusiasts.

Information provided by FinancialNewsMedia.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]
You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR