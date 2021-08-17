Marvel Launches Captain America-Themed NFT Collection By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Captain America-themed NFTs hit the stands following the massive success of Spider-Man.
- The collection will feature Steve Rogers (NYSE:), John F. Walker, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Red Skull.
- With the sold-out launch of Spider-man and the hype with Captain America, other Marvel heroes NFTs are likely on the way.
AVENGERS… Assemble.
August 2021 is Marvel Month. To celebrate this, Marvel has another exciting news for Marvel universe fans. The comic book giant recently entered the world of non-fungible tokens by releasing Spider-Man NFT collectibles last week.
And following this, Marvel has now launched their newest NFT collectibles in Captain America theme. They shared the news on their Twitter:
